A general meeting of the Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Valley Community Senior Center in Clarkston.
Jerry McGehee will deliver a presentation titled “Cream Cans to Stainless Steel Tankers, A History of Idaho Hatcheries & Transportation.”
There is no cost to attend the meeting. The senior center is at 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Those who want to attend remotely can request a Zoom invitation by 1 p.m. Thursday if they email to citizensforfishdam@gmail.com.