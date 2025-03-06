City awards officers who saved man’s life

MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department announced Wednesday it has awarded two of its police officers for saving the life of a local resident.

Officers Jeremiah Lanie and Kris Sneve earned the Life Saving Award for their actions Feb. 6, when they received a report of an unconscious male near the intersection of Sixth and Logan streets.

Lanie arrived at the scene and immediately started chest compressions on the male. Sneve cut the man’s shirt to prepare him for a defibrillator and used a bag valve mask to help with ventilation.

Moscow paramedics arrived on scene and used the defibrillator. The man regained his pulse and was transported to the hospital.