Local NewsMarch 6, 2025

City awards officers who saved man’s life

Lanie, Sneve earn Life Saving Award at Moscow agency

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow Police Department Officers Kris Sneve, from left, and Jeremiah Lane display their awards as they pose for a photo with police Chief Anthony Dahlinger. Sneve and Lane earned the Life Saving Award for their response to a report of an unconscious person Feb. 6 in Moscow.
MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department announced Wednesday it has awarded two of its police officers for saving the life of a local resident.

Officers Jeremiah Lanie and Kris Sneve earned the Life Saving Award for their actions Feb. 6, when they received a report of an unconscious male near the intersection of Sixth and Logan streets.

Lanie arrived at the scene and immediately started chest compressions on the male. Sneve cut the man’s shirt to prepare him for a defibrillator and used a bag valve mask to help with ventilation.

Moscow paramedics arrived on scene and used the defibrillator. The man regained his pulse and was transported to the hospital.

Paramedics credited the police officer’s quick response for helping save the man’s life. The MPD has since learned the man is recovering from the cardiac arrest he experienced.

Officer Frank Fuchs and Sgt. Josh Thueson also responded to the scene.

Moscow police Chief Anthony Dahlinger congratulated the officers in a statement.

“Their actions are a testament to their commitment to serving and protecting the Moscow community, and I’m very proud of them,” Dahlinger wrote in the statement.

