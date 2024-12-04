City files complaint over contract dispute with firefighters

A union contract dispute between firefighters and the city of Lewiston has landed in court.

The city of Lewiston has filed a complaint for declaratory judgment in the 2nd Judicial District in Nez Perce County requesting a declaration “that the findings of the fact-finding commission in this matter are unenforceable as a matter of Idaho law.”

The commission’s “recommendations are not financially sustainable and would cause further inequities across different categories of city of Lewiston employees,” according to the complaint for declaratory judgment.

The fact-finding commission recommended that the city give full-time firefighters a one-time wage increase of 4% in the first year of the contract that would have started Oct. 1, as well as cost-of-living wage increases between 1% and 2.5% in each of the three years of the contract.

At the same time, the commission recommended continuation of $75 monthly payments to each firefighter for a medical expense reimbursement program. The benefit costs the city of Lewiston $45,000 a year for all firefighters, according to Lewiston Firefighters Local 1773.

Firefighters receive the money they accumulate in accounts when they retire and use it for expenses such as co-pays, insurance premiums and prescriptions until they are eligible for Medicare.

In November, Lewiston Firefighters Local 1773 encouraged the city of Lewiston to accept the findings.