Local NewsNovember 7, 2024

City of Lewiston files lawsuit for damage to signal box at traffic light

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The city of Lewiston has filed a lawsuit against a driver who allegedly damaged a signal box at a traffic light that needed to be placed.

City attorney Jennifer Tengono filed the lawsuit against Cole M. Mulder, of Lewiston, on Tuesday. The lawsuit alleges that Mulder was driving a red 1988 Ford F250 on Jan. 24 when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a signal control box owned by the city on the southeast corner of Fifth Street and Preston Avenue. The lawsuit also alleges Mulder was driving at an inappropriate speed, according to court documents.

The signal box was destroyed in the crash and had to be replaced. The cost to replace the box was $62,520 and Mulder allegedly has not paid any money toward the loss of the signal box, according to court documents.

Mulder was cited with a misdemeanor failure to notify upon striking fixtures. The case is still pending and a plea of not guilty has been entered for Mulder. The next court date is a pretrial conference Nov. 19, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges two counts of negligence for the accident and the damage to the signal box. The lawsuit seeks damages for $62,520 to be proven in a jury trial, for attorney fees as well as other relief as the court “deems equitable and just,” according to court documents.

