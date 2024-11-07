The signal box was destroyed in the crash and had to be replaced. The cost to replace the box was $62,520 and Mulder allegedly has not paid any money toward the loss of the signal box, according to court documents.

Mulder was cited with a misdemeanor failure to notify upon striking fixtures. The case is still pending and a plea of not guilty has been entered for Mulder. The next court date is a pretrial conference Nov. 19, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges two counts of negligence for the accident and the damage to the signal box. The lawsuit seeks damages for $62,520 to be proven in a jury trial, for attorney fees as well as other relief as the court “deems equitable and just,” according to court documents.