Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police

Current Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth was placed on administrative leave

Emily Pearce
Aaron Breshears stands in front of the Pullman Police Department’s MaxxPro MRAP Nov. 22, 2023.
Aaron Breshears stands in front of the Pullman Police Department’s MaxxPro MRAP Nov. 22, 2023.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — The City of Pullman has appointed Cmdr. Aaron Breshears as acting chief of police while its current chief is on administrative leave.

The city acknowledged Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth was placed on leave for the first time in a news release issued Friday. The decision was made by Mayor Francis Benjamin and City Administrator Mike Urban following an investigation initiated by the Washington State Patrol on Dec. 17.

The news release said the city was made aware of allegations against Opgenorth that day.

Past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting shows a woman filed a civil protection order petition against Opgenorth in Whitman County Superior Court on Dec. 20.

The order accuses him of harassment and aggressive behavior during and after their relationship. Court documents indicate she had requested a domestic violence protection order for reasons of “sexual assault.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

When asked about the matter, Benjamin told the Daily News on Dec. 23 that a Pullman employee was placed on administrative leave stemming from a “personal matter.” He then directed questions about the investigation to the Washington State Patrol.

Benjamin released a statement in the news release regarding the investigative process.

“The City is aware of the ongoing Washington State Patrol investigation, as well as the civil protection order petition filed against Chief Opgenorth,” he said in the news release. “We are fully committed to cooperating with the investigation, and while we are dedicated to maintaining transparency, we must also respect the integrity of the investigative and judicial processes and cannot comment further at this point. Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Opgenorth has been in law enforcement since 1992 and was appointed Pullman’s chief in 2022.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com

Related
Local NewsJan. 3
Boys and Girls Clubs volunteers collecting Christmas trees f...
Local NewsJan. 3
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Local NewsJan. 3
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Local NewsJan. 3
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Related
Asotin County seeing increase in flu-like illness cases
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Asotin County seeing increase in flu-like illness cases
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
State seeks bids for EV charging station
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
State seeks bids for EV charging station
Driver ejected into river lucky to be alive
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Driver ejected into river lucky to be alive
Scores plunge into 2025
Local NewsJan. 2, 2001
Scores plunge into 2025
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Local NewsJan. 2, 2001
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Report of person jumping from Red Wolf Crossing Bridge is unconfirmed
Local NewsJan. 2, 2001
Report of person jumping from Red Wolf Crossing Bridge is unconfirmed
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire identified
Local NewsJan. 2, 2001
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire identified
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy