City takes 26 cows in Lewiston Orchards after neglect, roaming

The Lewiston Police Department removed 26 cattle from a property in the Lewiston Orchards after reports of neglect and the cows escaping.

Police removed the cattle, including male and female adults, calves and yearlings, at 11 a.m. Monday from a 5-acre property owned by Steve Watson, 76, of Lewiston, according to a news release from Lewiston police.

Police have been responding to about 38 calls since June 26 of the cattle being at large and Watson received 17 citations for failing to secure the animals and maintain his property over the past year. Neighbors reported daily occurrences of cattle being at large as well as concerns that the animals are often without food or water. Reports alleged that no feed is stored on the property and the cattle are unbranded, malnourished and in need of care, according to the news release.

In October, state animal investigators coordinated with Watson for him to voluntarily relinquish all but 10 cows and two bulls, but he didn’t comply. Under Idaho code, the city has the authority to lawfully seize the animals, according to the news release.