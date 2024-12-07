Clarkston duplex damaged in fire Friday afternoon

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Friday and Clarkston first responders were on scene within three to five minutes. Water was applied to both the inside and outside of the duplex, according to the post. Besides the visible flames, hot embers in the attic space had to be extinguished.

The post also recommended closing all outside doors to a building if you are exiting because of a fire.

A total of 23 personnel, four engines, two ambulances, and five command vehicles from three departments responded to the fire. Besides Clarkston units, the Lewiston Fire Department and Asotin County Fire District #1 reported to the scene.