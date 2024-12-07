Sections
Local News
December 7, 2024

Clarkston duplex damaged in fire Friday afternoon

No one injured in blaze along 1500 block of 10th Street

Lewiston Tribune
Flames are seen emerging from a duplex along the 1500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston on Friday afternoon.
Flames are seen emerging from a duplex along the 1500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston on Friday afternoon.Clarkston Fire Department Facebook page
First responders tackle a fire in a duplex along the 1500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston on Friday afternoon.
First responders tackle a fire in a duplex along the 1500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston on Friday afternoon.Clarkston Fire Department Facebook page

A Clarkston duplex appeared to sustain extensive damage in a fire Friday afternoon along the 1500 block of 10th Street.

Flames were visible from the building during the fire, which spread rapidly because doors in the front and the back of the building were open, according to a Clarkston Fire Department Facebook post.

No people or animals were injured in the fire, according to the Facebook post.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Friday and Clarkston first responders were on scene within three to five minutes. Water was applied to both the inside and outside of the duplex, according to the post. Besides the visible flames, hot embers in the attic space had to be extinguished.

The post also recommended closing all outside doors to a building if you are exiting because of a fire.

A total of 23 personnel, four engines, two ambulances, and five command vehicles from three departments responded to the fire. Besides Clarkston units, the Lewiston Fire Department and Asotin County Fire District #1 reported to the scene.

