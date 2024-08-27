Sections
Local NewsNovember 14, 2024

Clarkston FFA will have Stock the Trailer event

story image illustation

The Clarkston FFA will have its Stock the Trailer event this Saturday.

The Stock the Trailer event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot in Clarkston. Local residents can bring nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, clothing, toys and other donations.

Donations of nonperishable food and personal care items will be given to the Asotin County Food Bank. Christmas gifts for foster care children from newborn to age 17 will be given to Homes of Hope, an organization that assists foster children.

Clarkston FFA helps prepare members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

