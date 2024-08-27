Sections
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

Clarkston High School will have college fair for students

There will be a college fair for Clarkston High School students from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarkston High School cafeteria.

Colleges including Walla Walla Community College, Washington State University, Boise State University, Eastern Oregon University, Lewis-Clark State College, University of Idaho, Eastern Washington University, Idaho State University, Central Washington University and military branches will be at the event.

Representatives will be available for information and answering questions about the school, courses offered and future opportunities. The college fair will have breakout sessions about financial aid and financial planning, FAFSA and budgeting to help students with their money and future planning.

Clarkston DECA, FCCLA and Gear-up are putting together the event. Clarkston CEDA will have a Race for Your Future booth with financial trivia for prizes. Gear-Up will also provide pizza and refreshments.

