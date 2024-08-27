Sections
Local NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Clarkston High woodshop sustains extensive damage in fire early Thursday

Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters work to put out a blaze early Thursday morning at the woodshop at Clarkston High School. Crews managed to put out the fire and no one was injured, but the building sustained extensive damage.
Firefighters work to put out a blaze early Thursday morning at the woodshop at Clarkston High School. Crews managed to put out the fire and no one was injured, but the building sustained extensive damage.Asotin County Fire District No. 1
Firefighters emerge from the woodshop at Clarkston High School early Thursday morning while fighting a fire.
Firefighters emerge from the woodshop at Clarkston High School early Thursday morning while fighting a fire.Asotin County Fire District No. 1

The woodshop at Clarkston High School sustained extensive damage from a fire that was reported just after midnight Thursday, according to Asotin County Fire District No. 1.

The fire was put out in about a half-hour and firefighters spent another two hours dousing hot spots. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a Facebook post by the Asotin County Fire District No. 1.

Clarkston School District announced Thursday morning that school would proceed as usual, just without access to the school’s wood and metal shop.

Clarkston Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said the situation is still being evaluated and the students are having classes in other spaces. Once school officials have more information, they will make a decision on how to make sure “students are safe and educated.”

Firefighters were dispatched to the school around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. No flames were showing outside of the woodshop, but a large amount of smoke was visible.

The Clarkston Fire Department was the first called, but most of the fire departments in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley ended up responding to the blaze.

