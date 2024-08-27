The woodshop at Clarkston High School sustained extensive damage from a fire that was reported just after midnight Thursday, according to Asotin County Fire District No. 1.

The fire was put out in about a half-hour and firefighters spent another two hours dousing hot spots. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a Facebook post by the Asotin County Fire District No. 1.

Clarkston School District announced Thursday morning that school would proceed as usual, just without access to the school’s wood and metal shop.