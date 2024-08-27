Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges

A Clarkston man who was previously sent to prison for vehicular homicide a quarter-century ago and is facing another driving under the influence case from March was arrested Friday morning for felony DUI and felony eluding after refusing to yield to police in Lewiston and Clarkston.

Scott A. Otto, 58, was booked into the Asotin County jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lewiston police tried to stop a white van at Third and D street shortly before midnight but the driver allegedly refused to pull over and proceeded across the Interstate Bridge where he allegedly refused to stop for police in Clarkston. Officers there followed him closely and obtained a license plate number that was registered to Otto. They broke off the pursuit after Otto, traveling at speeds of 35 to 50 miles per hour, allegedly failed to stop at multiple red lights.