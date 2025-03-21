A Clarkston man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two felony warrants and other charges after a traffic violation north of Grangeville.

Idaho County deputies stopped a red Toyota Sienna van for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 95 north of Grangeville, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. After K9 Mic and his handler performed an open-air sniff of the van and alerted, a search was performed and methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.