Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 21, 2025

Clarkston man arrested on two felony warrants after traffic stop near Grangeville

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Trenton Kasper
Trenton Kasper
Shandi Flowers
Shandi Flowers
Stephany Maes
Stephany Maes

A Clarkston man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two felony warrants and other charges after a traffic violation north of Grangeville.

Idaho County deputies stopped a red Toyota Sienna van for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 95 north of Grangeville, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. After K9 Mic and his handler performed an open-air sniff of the van and alerted, a search was performed and methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Trenton Kasper, 26, was arrested on two Washington felony warrants for escaping community custody and failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, driving without privileges, providing false information to law enforcement regarding identity, and use of another’s driver’s license as their own.

Lewiston resident Shandi Flowers and Kuna resident Stephany Maes, both 39, were arrested during the incident for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Related
Local NewsMar. 21
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Local NewsMar. 21
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 21
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of la...
Local NewsMar. 21
Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday
Related
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
Local NewsMar. 21
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
Local NewsMar. 21
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Local NewsMar. 21
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
Local NewsMar. 21
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity
Local NewsMar. 21
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
Local NewsMar. 21
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Local NewsMar. 21
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 20
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy