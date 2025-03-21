A Clarkston man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two felony warrants and other charges after a traffic violation north of Grangeville.
Idaho County deputies stopped a red Toyota Sienna van for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 95 north of Grangeville, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. After K9 Mic and his handler performed an open-air sniff of the van and alerted, a search was performed and methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.
Trenton Kasper, 26, was arrested on two Washington felony warrants for escaping community custody and failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, driving without privileges, providing false information to law enforcement regarding identity, and use of another’s driver’s license as their own.
Lewiston resident Shandi Flowers and Kuna resident Stephany Maes, both 39, were arrested during the incident for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.