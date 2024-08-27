Clarkston man charged with rape and assault in Asotin County

ASOTIN — A 19-year-old Clarkston man pleaded not guilty to third-degree rape and second-degree assault this week in Asotin County Superior Court for alleged sexual misconduct and attempted strangulation of an 18-year-old woman.
According to court documents, Ethan T. Springer was arrested on Jan. 4 on the 2200 block of Paul’s Place Drive in Asotin County. He is accused of nonconsensual sex and choking a woman in a camp trailer on the property.
Special Deputy Prosecutor Matt Newberg, of Garfield County, is handling the case on behalf of the state, and Springer is represented by attorney Nick Ward.
Third-degree rape is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Second-degree assault is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.