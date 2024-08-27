Clarkston man charged with rape and assault in Asotin County

ASOTIN — A 19-year-old Clarkston man pleaded not guilty to third-degree rape and second-degree assault this week in Asotin County Superior Court for alleged sexual misconduct and attempted strangulation of an 18-year-old woman.

According to court documents, Ethan T. Springer was arrested on Jan. 4 on the 2200 block of Paul’s Place Drive in Asotin County. He is accused of nonconsensual sex and choking a woman in a camp trailer on the property.