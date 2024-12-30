Sections
Local NewsDecember 30, 2024

Clarkston man dies from gunshot wound after being found in a vehicle Sunday afternoon

Unnamed man was found in driver’s seat of vehicle

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
Clarkston Police Department

A 35-year-old Clarkston man died from a gunshot wound Sunday after he was found unconscious in a vehicle parked on the 600 block of 13th Street.

Clarkston police said a witness who had been following the vehicle told officers it stopped in the roadway. The witness walked to the stopped car and found the lone occupant to be unconscious and bleeding from the chest.

A firearm was located near the driver, said Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner at a later time.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident, the chief said. At this time, there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public. Clarkston police responded to a call about the incident at 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who has information about the case and hasn’t spoken to officers is asked to contact Sgt. Darin Boyd at (509) 758-1680 or by email at dboyd@clarkstonpolice.org.

