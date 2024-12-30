A 35-year-old Clarkston man died from a gunshot wound Sunday after he was found unconscious in a vehicle parked on the 600 block of 13th Street.

Clarkston police said a witness who had been following the vehicle told officers it stopped in the roadway. The witness walked to the stopped car and found the lone occupant to be unconscious and bleeding from the chest.

A firearm was located near the driver, said Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings.