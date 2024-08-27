Sections
Local News
December 11, 2024

Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence

Trevor Lunney convicted by jury for threatening to kill people in Asotin County

A jury found a Clarkston man guilty of making threats to kill his attorney, his prosecutor and members of the public after a trial in U.S. District Court in Spokane.

In a news release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced that Trevor J. Lunney, 39, was found guilty Tuesday after a two-day trial that started Monday. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice presided over the trial with sentencing set for March 13.

The Washington state Attorney General’s Office filed charges in May for intimidation of a judge and four counts of harassment against local officials. The maximum penalty for the charge of intimidation of a judge is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The other harassment counts are five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge.

According to court documents in the news release, evidence at the trial shows that in July 2022, Lunney texted his Department of Corrections community officer with threatening statements that “in 19 days, mass violence becomes inevitable.” At the time, Lunney was on Washington State community custody for a previous conviction involving threats to kill. Lunney also mentioned to the officer plans to commit a school shooting at a school district in Asotin County and at the Asotin County Fair parade.

Later that month Lunney continued to make specific threats on his plans to commit a mass shooting, live streaming opening fire on a crowd and made statements regarding his access to firearms. He was also evaluated by a mental health professional after some of those threats, according to the news release.

Lunney was arrested July 18, 2022, by Clarkston police for threats to commit mass shootings and was taken into custody at the Asotin County Jail on felony charges from the Asotin County Prosecutor’s Office.

While at the Asotin County Jail, Lunney made calls and sent emails and letters that were being monitored by law enforcement. In those communications Lunney repeatedly expressed anger at the criminal justice system, the Asotin County deputy prosecutor assigned to his case and his own defense attorney. He discussed plans to get an AR-15 and commit mass murder, according to the news release.

The news release stated that he sent an email sent Dec. 5, 2022, from the jail making statements of killing attorneys involved in his case and referencing “attacking a crowd” and that “I can’t even say what I have planned,” according to the news release.

“Mr. Lunney made terrifying threats to commit violence to include murdering his lawyer, the Asotin County Prosecutor, and plans to carry out a mass shooting targeting people at public events and children attending school,” stated Waldref in the news release. “The verdict announced today will keep Mr. Lunney in prison and will hopefully allow him to get the mental health treatment he needs.”

Waldref also thanked investigators and prosecutors who tried the case and work to keep communities safe.

“Threats of violence have serious consequences as they disrupt lives, incite fear, and post significant risks to the community,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI in the news release.

This case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tyler H.L. Tornabene and Dan Fruchter.

