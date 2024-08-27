Clarkston man guilty of making threats of violence

A jury found a Clarkston man guilty of making threats to kill his attorney, prosecutor and members of the public after a trial in U.S. District Court in Spokane.

In a news release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced that Trevor J. Lunney, 39, was found guilty Tuesday after a two-day trial that started Monday. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice presided over the trial, with sentencing set for March 13.

The Washington state Attorney General’s Office filed charges in May for intimidation of a judge and four counts of harassment against local officials. The maximum penalty for the charge of intimidation of a judge is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The other harassment counts are five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge.

According to court documents in the news release, evidence at the trial shows that in July 2022, Lunney texted his Department of Corrections community officer with threatening statements that “in 19 days, mass violence becomes inevitable.” At the time, Lunney was in Washington state community custody for a previous conviction involving threats to kill. Lunney also mentioned to the officer plans to commit a school shooting at a school district in Asotin County and at the Asotin County Fair parade.

Later that month, Lunney continued to make specific threats on his plans to commit a mass shooting, that he would livestream opening fire on a crowd and made statements regarding his access to firearms. He was also evaluated by a mental health professional after some of those threats, according to the news release.

Lunney was arrested July 18, 2022, by Clarkston police for threats to commit mass shootings and was taken into custody at the Asotin County Jail on felony charges from the Asotin County Prosecutor’s Office.