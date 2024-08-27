Sections
Local News

February 7, 2025

Clarkston man pleads not guilty to child rape and molestation charges

Alleged incidents occurred in Asotin County in 2019

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

ASOTIN — A 66-year-old Clarkston man is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $125,000 bond for allegedly molesting and raping a 7-year-old girl.

Timothy J. McCarty pleaded not guilty to first-degree child molestation and first-degree rape of a child this week in Asotin County Superior Court. Both charges are Class A felonies, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His attorney, Rick Cuddihy, filed a motion Thursday for a bond review, saying his client is a long-standing member of the community and not a flight risk. McCarty is self-employed in the construction business and has several projects pending, including subcontractor work at the Union Gospel Mission shelter, Cuddihy said. In addition, McCarty recently had a cardiac event at the jail which did not get a prompt response because of low staffing levels, according to the motion.

McCarty was arrested Jan. 27 on the 1400 block of Poplar Street. He is accused of molesting and raping a girl who was 7 at the time of the incident.

During an interview with police, McCarty said he had a drinking problem at the time, but he didn’t commit the alleged crimes.

In addition, he reportedly said the girl was “provocative for her age,” according to the affidavit, but denied having intercourse with her or touching her inappropriately.

McCarty’s next court appearance is set for March 3.

