Clarkston man pleads not guilty to child rape and molestation charges

ASOTIN — A 66-year-old Clarkston man is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $125,000 bond for allegedly molesting and raping a 7-year-old girl.

Timothy J. McCarty pleaded not guilty to first-degree child molestation and first-degree rape of a child this week in Asotin County Superior Court. Both charges are Class A felonies, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His attorney, Rick Cuddihy, filed a motion Thursday for a bond review, saying his client is a long-standing member of the community and not a flight risk. McCarty is self-employed in the construction business and has several projects pending, including subcontractor work at the Union Gospel Mission shelter, Cuddihy said. In addition, McCarty recently had a cardiac event at the jail which did not get a prompt response because of low staffing levels, according to the motion.