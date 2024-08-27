Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 31, 2024

Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The 35-year-old Clarkston man who died from a gunshot wound Sunday has been identified as Floyd E. Parker.

Officials said Parker was found unconscious in a car on the 600 block of 13th Street with gunshot wounds to his chest. A firearm was located next to him.

Clarkston police said a witness who had been following Parker’s vehicle told officers it stopped in the street. The witness walked to the car and found the lone occupant to be unconscious and bleeding from the chest.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Police and ambulance crews responded to a call about the incident at 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

Parker was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, and an autopsy has been scheduled by the Nez Perce County coroner, said Asotin County Coroner Lisa Webber.

Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said detectives continue to actively investigate the incident. At this time, there appears to be no threat to the public.

Related
Local NewsDec. 31
Cops call Pullman shooting isolated
Local NewsDec. 31
Carter left impact on Idaho
Local NewsDec. 31
Happenings
Local NewsDec. 31
Nez Perce-Clearwater forest hires boss
Related
One person injured in two-vehicle crash 4 miles west of Colfax
Local NewsDec. 31
One person injured in two-vehicle crash 4 miles west of Colfax
Pullman police chief accused of harassment
Local NewsDec. 31
Pullman police chief accused of harassment
Palouse Habitat for Humanity plans public memorial for Carter
Local NewsDec. 31
Palouse Habitat for Humanity plans public memorial for Carter
Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified
Local NewsDec. 30
Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified
Clarkston man dies from gunshot wound after being found in a vehicle Sunday afternoon
Local NewsDec. 30
Clarkston man dies from gunshot wound after being found in a vehicle Sunday afternoon
Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, has died at 100
Local NewsDec. 29
Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, has died at 100
UPDATE AT 12:26 P.M.: Man missing in Waha area found and is 'just fine'
Local NewsDec. 29
UPDATE AT 12:26 P.M.: Man missing in Waha area found and is 'just fine'
Man who was shot and killed in Pullman is identified by coroner
Local NewsDec. 29
Man who was shot and killed in Pullman is identified by coroner
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy