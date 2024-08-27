Sections
Local NewsDecember 30, 2024

Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified

Floyd E. Parker was found dead in vehicle Sunday

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
Clarkston Police Department

The 35-year-old Clarkston man who died from a gunshot wound Sunday has been identified as Floyd E. Parker.

Officials said Parker was found unconscious in a car on the 600 block of 13th Street with gunshot wounds to his chest. A firearm was located next to him.

Clarkston police said a witness who had been following Parker’s vehicle told officers it stopped in the street. The witness walked to the car and found the lone occupant to be unconscious and bleeding from the chest.

Police and ambulance crews responded to a call about the incident at 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

Parker was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, and an autopsy has been scheduled by the Nez Perce County coroner, said Asotin County Coroner Lisa Webber.

Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said detectives continue to actively investigate the incident. At this time, there appears to be no threat to the public.

