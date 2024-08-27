Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified

The 35-year-old Clarkston man who died from a gunshot wound Sunday has been identified as Floyd E. Parker.

Officials said Parker was found unconscious in a car on the 600 block of 13th Street with gunshot wounds to his chest. A firearm was located next to him.

Clarkston police said a witness who had been following Parker’s vehicle told officers it stopped in the street. The witness walked to the car and found the lone occupant to be unconscious and bleeding from the chest.