Clarkston physician and TriState Health facing lawsuit

ASOTIN — A lawsuit has been filed against Dr. Talmadge Caviness and TriState Health by Candace Baker for alleged negligence, lack of informed consent, faulty medical treatment and failure to follow accepted standard of care.

According to court documents, the defendants failed to exercise the degree of skill, care and prudent health care required during back surgery and subsequent complications. As a result, Baker suffered a punctured heart, emergent open-heart surgery, extended hospitalization and additional expenses for medical care.

Baker was not informed of the material risks of extravasated cement following a vertebroplasty, according to the lawsuit. Baker has allegedly endured pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish and other damages to be determined at trial.