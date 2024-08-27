Clarkston physician and TriState Health facing lawsuit

ASOTIN — A lawsuit has been filed against Dr. Talmadge Caviness and TriState Health by Candace Baker for alleged negligence, lack of informed consent, faulty medical treatment and failure to follow accepted standard of care.
According to court documents, the defendants failed to exercise the degree of skill, care and prudent health care required during back surgery and subsequent complications. As a result, Baker suffered a punctured heart, emergent open-heart surgery, extended hospitalization and additional expenses for medical care.
Baker was not informed of the material risks of extravasated cement following a vertebroplasty, according to the lawsuit. Baker has allegedly endured pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish and other damages to be determined at trial.
The treatment decision to discharge her from care with extravasated cement in her bloodstream was done without Baker’s consent or warning of the risks, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 23 in Asotin County Superior Court.
Caviness is accused of injecting additional cement into the patient after evidence it was leaking out of her vertebra. At another medical center, Baker’s sternum was wired together with steel. She reportedly sustained serious and permanent injuries, including anxiety, fear of impending death, cardiac problems, permanent scarring and injuries to her chest.
Baker is represented by the Sweetser Law Firm in Spokane. Attorneys for TriState Health and Caviness have 60 days to respond to the complaint.