Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation

ASOTIN — A 41-year-old Clarkston man is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond for allegedly attempting to meet a minor for sexual activity at Chestnut Beach.

Justin L. Patten was arrested in a sting operation Tuesday afternoon after reportedly communicating with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Instead, he was texting with Clarkston police.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Patten left a note with his phone number in the men’s restroom at the Asotin County Library. The note said, “Casual, discreet and no strings attached. If you’re interested, text me and we can see what’s up. Please be at least 18 years old.”

The note was turned over to library staff after three boys brought it to a librarian’s attention. One of the boys allegedly called the number, and the man who answered asked him to destroy the note. The three teenagers told the librarian the male sounded like a “pedo.”

Investigators found Patten’s address, which is about three blocks from the library. Based on the language in the note, it was clear the intentions behind it were sexual in nature, police said in court documents.

Because the Asotin County Library is located near a high school and an elementary school, police said there was reasonable concern the note may be intended for a minor. A detective texted the number, pretending to be a 15-year-old boy, and told the man he was interested in meeting.