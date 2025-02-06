Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation

ASOTIN — A 41-year-old Clarkston man is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond for allegedly attempting to meet a minor for sexual activity at Chestnut Beach.
Justin L. Patten was arrested in a sting operation Tuesday afternoon after reportedly communicating with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Instead, he was texting with Clarkston police.
According to the probable-cause affidavit, Patten left a note with his phone number in the men’s restroom at the Asotin County Library. The note said, “Casual, discreet and no strings attached. If you’re interested, text me and we can see what’s up. Please be at least 18 years old.”
The note was turned over to library staff after three boys brought it to a librarian’s attention. One of the boys allegedly called the number, and the man who answered asked him to destroy the note. The three teenagers told the librarian the male sounded like a “pedo.”
Investigators found Patten’s address, which is about three blocks from the library. Based on the language in the note, it was clear the intentions behind it were sexual in nature, police said in court documents.
Because the Asotin County Library is located near a high school and an elementary school, police said there was reasonable concern the note may be intended for a minor. A detective texted the number, pretending to be a 15-year-old boy, and told the man he was interested in meeting.
The age of the fake boy didn’t scare the man away, police said. Instead, Patten continued the conversation over the course of several days, describing in explicit detail some of his teenage sexual experiences, including oral and anal sex, according to court records. He reportedly agreed to meet the minor near the river Tuesday afternoon.
A Clarkston police officer was waiting at Chestnut Beach as a decoy when Patten arrived in a white Cadillac SUV. Other officers were nearby for the sting operation that led to the arrest.
When confronted by police, Patten reportedly said he had not done anything wrong. He was later questioned at the Clarkston Police Department, and denied having any sexual intentions.
A male enhancement pill was reportedly found in the man’s pocket, according to police. Patten said he had forgotten it was there.
Based on the investigation, Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is charging Patten with three counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, all felonies, and one count of third-degree attempted rape of a child, a gross misdemeanor.
Patten made his first court appearance Wednesday morning for a bond hearing. Attorney Joseph Schumacher has been appointed to represent the defendant, who will be arraigned Feb. 24 before Judge Brooke Burns.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.