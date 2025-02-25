Clarkston police chief to retire

Longtime Police Chief Joel Hastings’ retirement March 31 was announced Monday night at the Clarkston City Council meeting.

Hastings, 60, has been at the helm of the police department for 22 years and a commissioned officer for more than 36 years. His retirement celebration is planned for March 28 at Clarkston City Hall.

“As I prepare to pass the baton to the next generation of leadership, I do so with optimism,” Hastings said in a letter to Mayor Monika Lawrence. “New leadership brings fresh perspectives and renewed energy, and I am confident that the Clarkston Police Department is well positioned to continue its important mission of protecting and serving the community.”

Hastings expressed his gratitude to the city, his officers and residents for supporting public safety in Clarkston. Law enforcement is a demanding job, and “I have witnessed firsthand their commitment to service, integrity, and professionalism. They risk their own safety, protect victims of abuse, console grieving families, take care of one another, and return each day with dedication.”

As his retirement approaches, Hastings said it’s a bittersweet experience.

“Law enforcement has been an integral part of my entire adult life and stepping away will be a significant change. I will deeply miss the daily challenges and most importantly, the incredible people I get to work with.”

The mayor thanked Hastings for his dedication, saying she successfully talked him into staying longer than he originally intended. Lawrence and the city officials plan to give him a good send-off next month.

In other city business:

City attorney Suni Hanson defended the recent changes to the public comment period at city council meetings, saying the rules are legal and fair to the public.

“Council meetings are not an open street,” Hanson said.

The purpose of the meetings is to conduct city business in an orderly and civil manner, the attorney said. Outside attorneys have reviewed the changes, and agree with the city’s stance. Disruptive comments unrelated to items on the agenda can be shut down, and the council has a lot of discretion to curtail inappropriate conduct, Hanson said. The council accepts oral and written comments, and time limits have been extended for hot topics, such as the pot shop debate several years ago. In addition, sign-up sheets to comment are standard in the state of Washington, she said.