Local NewsDecember 3, 2024

Clarkston roundabout making progress

Spring finish expected for busy intersection

Kerri Sandaine
Cars make their way around the new Clarkston Roundabout on Monday.
Cars make their way around the new Clarkston Roundabout on Monday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The completion date for the new roundabout near the Interstate Bridge in Clarkston depends on the weather, officials said Monday.

Paving has started on the $2.3 million project, but it could slow down in coming weeks because of rain or freezing temperatures, said Mike Dimmick, Clarkston public works director.

“If the weather holds, it could be done by the end of the year,” Dimmick said, “but the realistic prediction is now March.”

Knife River crews have been working on the roundabout at Bridge and Diagonal streets for more than six months. Contrary to most construction upheavals, some motorists have said traffic flow has improved since the start of the project.

Federal, state and local funds are covering the cost of the roundabout. The city of Clarkston is contributing a 13.5% match, Dimmick said.

Once the paving is done, the center of the roundabout will shift into focus. Salmon sculpture art and a “Welcome to Clarkston” sign are planned for the gateway display.

Dimmick, who has been at the helm of the public works department for about three months, said there have been a few hiccups, but overall the roundabout’s construction and traffic are moving along OK in the city’s busy thoroughfare.

Clarkston partnered with the Washington State Department of Transportation and other funding agencies to undertake this project, which replaces the intersection with a design that should improve traffic flow for as many as 30 years, officials said.

The intersection was identified as having the highest delays, queue lengths and collision rates in the area. The design for the new roundabout was developed by Keller Associates, Inc.

Nearby businesses have been able to keep their doors open during construction. To date, right-of-way costs have not been tallied in the overall project’s price tag.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

