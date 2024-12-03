Clarkston roundabout making progress

The completion date for the new roundabout near the Interstate Bridge in Clarkston depends on the weather, officials said Monday.

Paving has started on the $2.3 million project, but it could slow down in coming weeks because of rain or freezing temperatures, said Mike Dimmick, Clarkston public works director.

“If the weather holds, it could be done by the end of the year,” Dimmick said, “but the realistic prediction is now March.”

Knife River crews have been working on the roundabout at Bridge and Diagonal streets for more than six months. Contrary to most construction upheavals, some motorists have said traffic flow has improved since the start of the project.

Federal, state and local funds are covering the cost of the roundabout. The city of Clarkston is contributing a 13.5% match, Dimmick said.