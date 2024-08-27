Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board president

The Clarkston School Board accepted the resignation Dennis Lenz, who has served on the board for 23 years and was board president at the time of his resignation.

Lenz verbally resigned at the last school board meeting Nov. 12 and then sent an email of his resignation Nov. 13. The board took action on the resignation Monday night with Vice President Miles Sidener leading the meeting. All board members present, Sidener, Jim Nelly and Dan Randles, voted to accept the resignation and the district 3 seat is now vacant.

Sidener said Lenz has been a part of the school district for a long time and it will be sad to not have him around. Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said the district is grateful for Lenz’s years of service and appreciated what he’s done. Knowlton said there will be a plaque made to commemorate his time on the board and Lenz will be invited back at some point to receive it.

Keri Myklebust, executive assistant to the superintendent, said that an announcement for applications for the District 3 position will be out in the next few days. The application period will likely stay open through the holidays.