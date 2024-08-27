Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board president

The Clarkston School Board accepted the resignation Dennis Lenz, who has served on the board for 23 years and was board president at the time of his resignation.
Lenz verbally resigned at the last school board meeting Nov. 12 and then sent an email of his resignation Nov. 13. The board took action on the resignation Monday night with Vice President Miles Sidener leading the meeting. All board members present, Sidener, Jim Nelly and Dan Randles, voted to accept the resignation and the district 3 seat is now vacant.
Sidener said Lenz has been a part of the school district for a long time and it will be sad to not have him around. Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said the district is grateful for Lenz’s years of service and appreciated what he’s done. Knowlton said there will be a plaque made to commemorate his time on the board and Lenz will be invited back at some point to receive it.
Keri Myklebust, executive assistant to the superintendent, said that an announcement for applications for the District 3 position will be out in the next few days. The application period will likely stay open through the holidays.
The District 3 boundary starts at the intersection of the Southway Bridge and Fifth Street and includes west on Highland Avenue to 12th Street, Libby Street to 15th Street, east on Peaslee Avenue to 13th Street and south on 13th Street to 24th Avenue. A more detailed map and written description is available on the Clarkston School District website, csdk12.org, under the board tab.
The applicants will then have interviews with the school board, who will then select a person to serve out the rest of the term that expires in 2027.
In other news, the board also approved a change to the excused and unexcused absences policy. The assistant superintendent said that mental health issues would be included in excused absences, which was a change that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knowlton also updated the board on a $50,000 grant the district received for a school-based health care center. The district is also looking for another grant to build or renovate a space for the health care program.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.