Clarkston School Board seeking applicants for vacancy

Applicants will then be interviewed by the school board at the Jan. 27 meeting.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, registered voter and live within the district 3 boundary. A map of the district boundary is available at the Clarkston School District website under the board tab. For additional information, please contact Keri Myklebust at (509) 769-6338 or MyklebustK@csdk12.org.

Former school board President Dennis Lenz resigned with the board’s approval in November, creating the vacancy.