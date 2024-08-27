Clarkston School Board seeking applicants for vacancy

The Clarkston School Board is looking for applicants to fill the vacant District 3 seat.
Those interested in applying can do so by sending a letter of interest by noon Jan. 10 to the following address:
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton , 1294 Chestnut St., Clarkston WA, 99403.
Applicants will then be interviewed by the school board at the Jan. 27 meeting.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, registered voter and live within the district 3 boundary. A map of the district boundary is available at the Clarkston School District website under the board tab. For additional information, please contact Keri Myklebust at (509) 769-6338 or MyklebustK@csdk12.org.
Former school board President Dennis Lenz resigned with the board’s approval in November, creating the vacancy.