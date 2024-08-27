Clarkston School Board selects leadership

The leadership appointments were made at a Monday night board meeting. Sidener had been serving as the interim board president since former school board president Dennis Lenz resigned in November.

Dan Randles was selected as vice president. Chris Bunce was appointed as the Legislative representative and Ty Aiken will be the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association representative.

Aiken was appointed to the board Jan. 28 to replace the vacant position for the district 3 area.