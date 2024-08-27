Clarkston School District seeking bus drivers

The Clarkston School District is looking for bus drivers.
People who are interested can apply online at clarkston.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. No experience is required; the district will provide training to make sure drivers are ready to transport students, according to a news release from the district. The job will have flexible hours and competitive pay.
“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for caring, responsible individuals to join our team and support our students,” said Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton in the news release.
Bus drivers make a difference for students and play an important role in making sure students arrive at school and return home safely, according to the release.