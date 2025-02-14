Clarkston School District to have delay start next year

For child care, the district is surveying families to explore support options. Parents of students who are in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade can complete the Parent Childcare Survey at bit.ly/41fbeqe.

The survey will help the district assess needs and potential solutions.

Families will receive updates throughout the year including schedules, transportation details and additional resources. There is also a frequently asked questions document to help answer common questions. Those who want more information can also contact their school’s principal.

According to the news release, research shows that student achievement improves when teachers have dedicated time for collaboration, professional development and data analysis. The scheduled time will allow educators to review student progress, develop strategies for instruction and work together to enhance learning experience without significantly disrupting the school day. Teachers will be able to identify learning needs from student data, improve lesson plans, share best practices and strategies to enhance instruction, and ensure all students receive the help they need to succeed.