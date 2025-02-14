Sections
February 14, 2025

Clarkston School District to have delay start next year

Starting in the fall Wednesdays will begin an hour later at all schools

Lewiston Tribune
The Clarkston School District will have a weekly delayed start on Wednesdays starting in the fall of 2025.

The district announced the new initiative in a news release Thursday in an effort to enhance student learning through dedicated professional development time with Professional Learning Community collaboration. Schools will start one hour later on Wednesdays and dismissal times will remain the same. Pick-up times in the morning will be adjusted with schedules provided in advance. Breakfast will still be available one hour later than the usual time.

For child care, the district is surveying families to explore support options. Parents of students who are in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade can complete the Parent Childcare Survey at bit.ly/41fbeqe.

The survey will help the district assess needs and potential solutions.

Families will receive updates throughout the year including schedules, transportation details and additional resources. There is also a frequently asked questions document to help answer common questions. Those who want more information can also contact their school’s principal.

According to the news release, research shows that student achievement improves when teachers have dedicated time for collaboration, professional development and data analysis. The scheduled time will allow educators to review student progress, develop strategies for instruction and work together to enhance learning experience without significantly disrupting the school day. Teachers will be able to identify learning needs from student data, improve lesson plans, share best practices and strategies to enhance instruction, and ensure all students receive the help they need to succeed.

