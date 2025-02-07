Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 7, 2025

Clarkston transient sentenced for robbing homeless man

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

ASOTIN — A 22-year-old transient was sentenced to six months in jail for stealing a backpack from a homeless man and spraying Mace in his face.

Brenden K. Strickland, who was arrested last summer on the 1400 block of Elm Street, was convicted of second-degree robbery this week in Asotin County Superior Court.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In July, Strickland was accused of grabbing a homeless man’s bag, which contained medications and money, and using pepper spray during a dispute. The victim, who used to camp at Foster Park on a regular basis, was reportedly sitting on the road in pain when police were flagged down about the incident.

The victim told police he confronted Strickland at Foster Park, demanding the return of money previously stolen. Strickland reportedly gave the man $20 and then confronted him at Quality Behavioral Health to get the money back, according to the probable cause affidavit.

During the dispute, Strickland used pepper spray on the victim, grabbed his backpack and ran off, police said.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 7
WSU Regents appoint incoming president
Local NewsFeb. 7
Von Ehlinger’s rape conviction upheld by high court
Local NewsFeb. 7
New private school choice bill emerges
Local NewsFeb. 7
Conservation district receives state grants for Whitman wate...
Related
Transient arrested after alleged screwdriver assault
Local NewsFeb. 7
Transient arrested after alleged screwdriver assault
Fundraising effort started for Clarkston woman who died in shooting
Local NewsFeb. 7
Fundraising effort started for Clarkston woman who died in shooting
Breaching boon for some, bust for others
Local NewsFeb. 7
Breaching boon for some, bust for others
FEMA cancels Flood Risk Open House planned for Pullman and Colfax next week
Local NewsFeb. 7
FEMA cancels Flood Risk Open House planned for Pullman and Colfax next week
Kamiak Elementary received 2024 State ESEA Distinguished Schools Award
Local NewsFeb. 7
Kamiak Elementary received 2024 State ESEA Distinguished Schools Award
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to child rape and molestation charges
Local NewsFeb. 7
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to child rape and molestation charges
Asotin man sentenced to 84 months on car crash charges
Local NewsFeb. 7
Asotin man sentenced to 84 months on car crash charges
Idaho House passes firing squad bill
Local NewsFeb. 7
Idaho House passes firing squad bill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy