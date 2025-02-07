Clarkston transient sentenced for robbing homeless man

In July, Strickland was accused of grabbing a homeless man’s bag, which contained medications and money, and using pepper spray during a dispute. The victim, who used to camp at Foster Park on a regular basis, was reportedly sitting on the road in pain when police were flagged down about the incident.

The victim told police he confronted Strickland at Foster Park, demanding the return of money previously stolen. Strickland reportedly gave the man $20 and then confronted him at Quality Behavioral Health to get the money back, according to the probable cause affidavit.

During the dispute, Strickland used pepper spray on the victim, grabbed his backpack and ran off, police said.