Clarkston transients arrests on theft charges

ASOTIN — Two Clarkston transients allegedly found a wallet and used a debit card to purchase a large order of food at Taco Bell.

Dylan E. “Montana” Evenson, 32, and Aaron T.S. Drews, 31, are facing multiple theft charges in Asotin County Superior Court, along with identity theft, for allegedly purchasing $81.94 worth of food with a stolen debit card.

Both men have been arrested by Clarkston police, and felony charges were filed Tuesday by Asotin County Prosecutor Curt Liedkie.