Local NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Clarkston transients arrests on theft charges

Dylan E. “Montana” Evenson, 32, and Aaron T.S. Drews, 31, are facing multiple theft charges

Lewiston Tribune
ASOTIN — Two Clarkston transients allegedly found a wallet and used a debit card to purchase a large order of food at Taco Bell.

Dylan E. “Montana” Evenson, 32, and Aaron T.S. Drews, 31, are facing multiple theft charges in Asotin County Superior Court, along with identity theft, for allegedly purchasing $81.94 worth of food with a stolen debit card.

Both men have been arrested by Clarkston police, and felony charges were filed Tuesday by Asotin County Prosecutor Curt Liedkie.

Evenson’s bond was set at $20,000, and attorney Randy Reed was appointed to represent him. Drews is in custody on a $10,000 bond and will be represented by attorney Joseph Schumarcher. The defendants will be arraigned Monday before Judge Brooke Burns.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, the men found a wallet lying on the ground near a residence along Third Street and walked to Taco Bell to purchase food. When questioned by police, both defendants said they were hungry and homeless at the time of the alleged incident.

Evenson was arrested near Walmart where he was panhandling, and Drews was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Maple Street. The wallet and contents were returned to the owner, according to court documents.

