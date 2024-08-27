A 27-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she allegedly went behind the counter of a Lewiston bank and had to be physically restrained from taking money, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Savannah Calene was arrested on felony charges of attempted robbery and burglary, along with resisting and obstructing officers and battery upon an officer, according to a news release from the Lewiston police. She was booked into the Nez Perce County jail.

The incident occurred a bit after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Clark Credit Union, 604 Bryden Ave. Callers to 911 reported "an irate female credit union member yelling and fighting LCCU employees," according to the news release.

Bank staff members later told police that Calene attempted to withdraw money from her checking account, but a check she had deposited a week earlier was fraudulent, so money hadn't been deposited into her account.