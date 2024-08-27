Sections
Local NewsOctober 17, 2024

Clarkston woman arrested after allegedly demanding money at Lewiston bank

Woman went into employee area, attempted to open tellers' drawers, according to Lewiston police

Lewiston Tribune
The Lewis Clark Credit Union is seen at 604 Bryden Ave.
The Lewis Clark Credit Union is seen at 604 Bryden Ave.Google Maps

A 27-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she allegedly went behind the counter of a Lewiston bank and had to be physically restrained from taking money, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Savannah Calene was arrested on felony charges of attempted robbery and burglary, along with resisting and obstructing officers and battery upon an officer, according to a news release from the Lewiston police. She was booked into the Nez Perce County jail.

The incident occurred a bit after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Clark Credit Union, 604 Bryden Ave. Callers to 911 reported "an irate female credit union member yelling and fighting LCCU employees," according to the news release.

Bank staff members later told police that Calene attempted to withdraw money from her checking account, but a check she had deposited a week earlier was fraudulent, so money hadn't been deposited into her account.

Calene became argumentative, entered the employee area of the bank and allegedly attempted to open several drawers at the teller stations. LCCU staff members tried to keep Calene away from the drawers, and she attempted to push past them. She allegedly demanded money and wanted to know where the safe was located, according to the news release.

Staff members were able to fend her off and force her out of the bank.

Officers located Calene in a vehicle at the drive-through and ordered her to exit. She allegedly refused to comply and attempted to move into the driver's seat after an unnamed person exited the vehicle.

Officers prevent her from driving away, and she allegedly "resisted and battered officers as they removed her from the vehicle," according to the news release.

No injuries were reported among officers or LCCU staff members.

