Clarkston woman arrested after bank debacle

A 27-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she allegedly went behind the counter of a Lewiston bank and had to be physically restrained from taking money, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Savannah L. Calene was arrested on felony charges of attempted robbery and burglary, along with resisting and obstructing officers and battery upon an officer, both misdemeanors, according to a news release from the Lewiston police. She was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
The incident occurred a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Clark Credit Union, 604 Bryden Ave. Callers to 911 reported “an irate female credit union member yelling and fighting LCCU employees,” according to the news release. Lewiston police were also contacted by the alarm company for a report of a panic alarm triggered at the bank, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Bank staff members later told police Calene attempted to withdraw money from her checking account, but a check she had deposited a week earlier was fraudulent, so money hadn’t been deposited into her account.
Calene became argumentative, entered the employee area of the bank and allegedly attempted to open several drawers at the teller stations. LCCU staff members tried to keep Calene away from the drawers, and she attempted to push past them. She allegedly demanded money and wanted to know where the safe was located, according to the news release.
Staff members were able to fend her off and force her out of the bank.
Officers located Calene in a car at the drive-through and ordered her to exit the vehicle. She allegedly refused to comply and attempted to move into the driver’s seat after an unnamed person exited the vehicle.
Officers prevented her from driving away, and she allegedly “resisted and battered officers as they removed her from the vehicle,” according to the news release.
No injuries were reported among officers or LCCU staff members.
Calene was also given a one year criminal trespass for the 604 Bryden Ave. LCCU location, according to the affidavit.
Calene appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Olds appointed the State Public Defender to represent her case and set bond at $75,000.
According to court documents, Calene has a 2019 felony conviction for burglary in Washington, as well as multiple failures to appear in court in Washington and Idaho.
The maximum penalty for attempted robbery is 25 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for burglary is 10 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.
Her next court date is Oct. 28.
