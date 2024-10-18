Clarkston woman arrested after bank debacle

A 27-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she allegedly went behind the counter of a Lewiston bank and had to be physically restrained from taking money, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Savannah L. Calene was arrested on felony charges of attempted robbery and burglary, along with resisting and obstructing officers and battery upon an officer, both misdemeanors, according to a news release from the Lewiston police. She was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.

The incident occurred a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Clark Credit Union, 604 Bryden Ave. Callers to 911 reported “an irate female credit union member yelling and fighting LCCU employees,” according to the news release. Lewiston police were also contacted by the alarm company for a report of a panic alarm triggered at the bank, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Bank staff members later told police Calene attempted to withdraw money from her checking account, but a check she had deposited a week earlier was fraudulent, so money hadn’t been deposited into her account.

Calene became argumentative, entered the employee area of the bank and allegedly attempted to open several drawers at the teller stations. LCCU staff members tried to keep Calene away from the drawers, and she attempted to push past them. She allegedly demanded money and wanted to know where the safe was located, according to the news release.

Staff members were able to fend her off and force her out of the bank.

Officers located Calene in a car at the drive-through and ordered her to exit the vehicle. She allegedly refused to comply and attempted to move into the driver’s seat after an unnamed person exited the vehicle.