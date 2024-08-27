A Clarkston woman was sentenced to probation and withheld judgment after taking more than $63,000 from Idaho Central Credit Union.
Macey L. Wymore, 32, was sentenced for felony grand theft Thursday by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Wymore was given a withheld judgment, which means if she completes her sentence the case can be dismissed.
Wymore was sentenced to seven years of probation and 30 days of discretionary jail time that can be ordered by probation. She was given two days credit for time served and ordered to pay $245.50 in fees.
Wymore pleaded guilty in October as part of a mediated plea agreement and will pay $63,400 to Idaho Central Credit Union, according to court documents. Wymore was charged in June for taking $63,400 from the credit union in multiple incidents while she was employed there.