February 4, 2025

Clearwater County first responders handled two separate slide-offs

The Clearwater County Sheriff reported two different slide-offs this weekend, including one where the vehicle was balancing off the road.

The first crash took place at 7 a.m. Saturday when the Clearwater County Sheriff and Clearwater County Ambulance and Rescue responded to Cascade Drive for a vehicle accident. Jakob C. Jones, of Orofino, was driving his 2015 Toyota 4-Runner and lost control of the vehicle. The road was icy and Jones slid off the road into the hillside, rolling the vehicle once before stopping, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was seen by EMTs on the scene; the side airbags in his car were deployed. He was wearing his seat belt. The vehicle was towed by Johnboys Towing, according to the news release.

The other crash was at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Lakeview Road and Cedar Ridge Lane. Clearwater County Sheriff and Clearwater County Ambulance and Rescue responded after a 2006 Jeep Liberty had slid off the road and was balanced just off the edge on the hillside. The driver was Betty L. Jamison, 90, of Troy, Mont., who was rescued from the vehicle after it was secured and blocked from rolling over, according to a news release from Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamison was then taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital. She was not wearing her seatbelt. The Jeep was recovered by Always Affordable Towing out of Lewiston, according to the new release.

