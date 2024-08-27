Clearwater Paper looks to tighten its belt

Clearwater Paper is tightening its belt after the continuing operations of the paperboard company had a net loss of $74 million in 2024.

That figure compares with a net income of $49 million in 2023 for those operations, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The paperboard industry is facing challenging conditions with supply exceeding demand, but Clearwater Paper is optimistic about the potential of the sector, said Clearwater Paper President and CEO Arsen Kitch, who made remarks Thursday in a news release and a conference call for stock market analysts.

The company, which has a Lewiston mill with about 680 employees, manufactures paperboard for packaging and paper dishware.

In January, Clearwater Paper announced it was eliminating 10% of its positions across the company. Among those were 23 filled positions in Lewiston and another roughly 50 jobs that were vacant. Company-wide, Clearwater Paper trimmed 250 positions, with 135 being filled jobs, according to the company.

“We’re also targeting spend reductions in other areas, including contractors, professional services and maintenance,” Kitch said.

That approach is anticipated to generate $30 million to $40 million in cost savings in 2025, he said.