Club Notes

David Carringer was table topic master and Savannah Carringer was chosen best table topic speaker.

Patti Mann was the general evaluator and Savannah Carringer was named better evaluator. Kent Barnett was the grammarian and the word of the day was “assiduous.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson