Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Colfax FFA team to vie for national title

Five-person high school squad to face Oklahoma in National Land and Range Judging Contest

Emily Pearce
Darin Repp, from left, Marchele McNeilly, Karly Wigen, Ainslee Imler, Isabella Huntley pose for a photo in October during the state land judging contest held in Reardan.
Darin Repp, from left, Marchele McNeilly, Karly Wigen, Ainslee Imler, Isabella Huntley pose for a photo in October during the state land judging contest held in Reardan.Provided photo
Colfax FFA member Isabella Huntley placed 2nd in the state Prepared Public Speaking CDE last year.
Colfax FFA member Isabella Huntley placed 2nd in the state Prepared Public Speaking CDE last year.Provided photo
Colfax FFA First Year Member team presents at the 2024 Washington FFA State Convention, where their freshman group of Gage Aune, Vivian Riley and Stella McNeilly placed 7th in state.
Colfax FFA First Year Member team presents at the 2024 Washington FFA State Convention, where their freshman group of Gage Aune, Vivian Riley and Stella McNeilly placed 7th in state.Provided photo
Colfax FFA senior Darin Repp shows his market lamb at the 2024 Palouse Empire Fair.
Colfax FFA senior Darin Repp shows his market lamb at the 2024 Palouse Empire Fair.Provided photo
Sophomore Vivian Riley evaluates a potato at the state contest in November.
Sophomore Vivian Riley evaluates a potato at the state contest in November.Provided photo

COLFAX — Colfax High School FFA students will be taking on Oklahoma this spring to compete in the National Land and Range Judging Contest.

Seniors Darin Repp, Karly Wigen and Marchele McNeilly, along with juniors Ainslee Imler and Isabella Huntley will represent Washington in the competition in April.

The opportunity was given to the group after they took first place in October’s State Land Judging Competition held in Reardan, Wash. Repp also placed in the top 10 individually in the state contest.

Michael Heitstuman, FFA adviser, said this is the first time Colfax students will participate in the national land judging competition. He said the chapter had a chance to participate in 2020 after FFA kids won the state contest in 2019, but plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colfax FFA, composed of about 50 members, is one of the most successful chapters in the region, he said. Students have always been fairly competitive in soil and land evaluation and agricultural sales, he added. They often take home wins in state ag sales as well as livestock showings at the local Palouse Empire Fair.

McNeilly said the land judging competition requires contestants to evaluate four 40-inch excavated pits at three cropland sites and one home site. Competitors check how good the farmland will be based on a number of factors like soil depth, permeability and texture.

Huntley said the contest demands a wide range of skills and memorization that they spend hours preparing for.

The team has devoted many late nights to studying, Wigen said. They’ll get together right after sports practices to go over soil types, land classes and even place tape on lockers to measure correctly.

“Our coaches definitely like to throw everything at us to practice every exception or wild scenario,” McNeilly said. “So that way when we get to the contest it should be smooth sailing.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Huntley said what they learn is part of their daily life, with all of them being farm kids.

“This contest is basically what farmers do all the time,” she said. “We all live on different lands and have crops. … What we learn is applicable to our real world lives, our homes and our families.”

While this is the first time students will attend the national land judging contest, it isn’t the only competition they’ve gone out of state for.

McNeilly, Repp and Wigen have all competed at the National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis, Ind., for agricultural sales.

Repp and Wigen’s team won first in the Washington FFA Agricultural Sales contest in the spring of 2023 and took home third in the nation that fall. McNeilly’s team placed first in the state competition in 2022 and got the chance to compete at the national level that year.

Huntley and Imler have also been recognized at the state level. In 2024, Huntley won second in the state Prepared Public Speaking CDE. Imler’s team her first year was announced as state champions in 2023.

The group is most excited to visit a different section of the U.S. and see how soil in Oklahoma differs from Washington.

Scholarships and cash prizes are available for high-placing individuals and teams. They’re hoping to place, but if not, McNeilly said they’ll still be winning in experience and an opportunity to travel.

“Already going is plenty of bragging rights for Washington state,” she said.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 20
A doggone good story
Local NewsFeb. 20
Medicaid bill moves to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 20
Moscow mayor says he won’r run for reelection
Local NewsFeb. 20
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Related
Furball features Moscow region’s adoptable pets
Local NewsFeb. 20
Furball features Moscow region’s adoptable pets
LCSC’s Education Talent Search program coming to Lapwai
Local NewsFeb. 20
LCSC’s Education Talent Search program coming to Lapwai
Drag show, ‘sexual exhibition’ bill heads to House floor
Local NewsFeb. 20
Drag show, ‘sexual exhibition’ bill heads to House floor
SnoDrifters planning snowmobile ride Saturday starting at Kruze Meadows
Local NewsFeb. 20
SnoDrifters planning snowmobile ride Saturday starting at Kruze Meadows
County hears from fish and wildlife officials
Local NewsFeb. 20
County hears from fish and wildlife officials
Bill to use firing squad as state’s primary execution method advances
Local NewsFeb. 20
Bill to use firing squad as state’s primary execution method advances
Transit chief: Insurance was the problem
Local NewsFeb. 20
Transit chief: Insurance was the problem
Judge denies Kohberger motions to quash evidence
Local NewsFeb. 20
Judge denies Kohberger motions to quash evidence
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy