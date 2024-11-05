Sections
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail

Richland, Wash., man makes first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court

Emily Pearce
Derek Adams.
Derek Adams.

COLFAX — A Richland, Wash., man who reportedly led Whitman County deputies on a high-speed pursuit this weekend in Colfax made his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday.

Derek Adams, 32, was given an excessive bail after the court learned he had several felony warrants in the Tri-Cities area. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey said he faces up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for felony eluding, as well as a maximum of 10 years in jail and $20,000 in fines for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Adams was arrested Saturday afternoon when a supposed car chase exceeding speeds of 100 mph ended in a crash.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the pursuit began when a wildlife agent tried to stop a motorcyclist for a speeding violation on Washington State Route 26.

The diver failed to pull over, and deputies began chasing the vehicle when it entered Colfax city limits. The motorcyclist did not yield to law enforcement and accelerated onto Washington State Route 272.

The pursuit ended when the driver failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into an adjacent field.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries from the crash, and was taken to the hospital for treatment after being apprehended.

Adams said in court he was traveling through the area to visit his father in St. Maries.

Libey agreed with Prosecutor Denis Tracy’s recommendation to set Adams’ bail at $75,000 bond or $7,500 cash surety for past criminal convictions and active warrants.

Tracy said he was convicted in July 2022 for theft of a motor vehicle and September 2022 for second-degree assault after inflicting substantial bodily harm on someone in the Tri-Cities area. He received several warrants from Benton County this year after escaping from community custody for the crimes.

Libey said in court if Adams is released from Whitman County’s custody, he will be transferred to Benton on the warrants.

Adams is set to appear Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

