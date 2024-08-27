Colfax police asking for help finding man missing for 9 years

COLFAX — The Colfax Police Department is asking the public for information on 56-year-old Michael Shawn Garcia, who has been missing since 2016.
Colfax Police Chief Michael Melcher said in a news release that Garcia was last heard from July 6, 2016, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are suspicious.
Garcia is described as a 5-foot-10 Native American male, around 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at Rosauers in Colfax on July 5, 2016, and was last heard from the following day.
Colfax is working with the Washington Attorney General’s Office on the case.
Anyone with information on Garcia is asked to contact Investigator Carlos Trevino with the Washington Attorney General’s Office at (509) 724-9387 or Officer Perry Tate with the Colfax Police Department at (509)397-4616.