College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty

The Pullman man accused of December’s College Hill homicide has denied the crimes.

Jorge Amezcua, 30, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and knowingly possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Friday at Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. He faces up to life in prison for the felony crimes.

Pullman police officers apprehended Amezcua on Feb. 20 for the alleged murder of 28-year-old Darcy Taylor Spracklin. Court documents say the arrest followed the execution of a search warrant for cellphone tower data in the area that alleges Amezcua’s device placed him in the vicinity where Spracklin’s body was found during the time of the supposed murder.

The case arises from a shooting incident reported Dec. 26 at a residence on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman.

Court documents say first responders were called to a reported seizure, and found Spracklin unresponsive. Pullman Regional Hospital staff notified law enforcement Spracklin had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, and died from the injuries later that day.

Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers ruled Spracklin’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds and confirmed the manner of death to be a homicide.