College Hill parking lot plans on hold

Plans to build a parking lot on Pullman’s historic College Hill are paused while the city considers a neighborhood group’s appeal.

The city’s hearing examiner, Andrew Kottkamp, reviewed concerns raised by the College Hill Association about a property located at 975 NE B St. in Pullman during a special meeting Monday.

Property owner Justin Rogers has proposed the construction of a privately owned parking lot, new driveway and stairs that accompanies renovations to the home. The project gained environmental approval by the city in April, and a revised site plan was accepted in December.

The association, a local nonprofit that works to preserve College Hill’s Historic District, filed an appeal with the city shortly after. The organization says the site plans are inconsistent with the city’s goals and policies regarding historic preservation, and are detrimental to the welfare of the area.

The project first drew attention from residents last year when Rogers cut down all large trees on the half-acre plot.

City documents say Rogers bought the home from Washington State University in 2022 with hopes to restore the property. The structure had suffered an interior flood in 2018 and sat vacant before the acquisition.

Rogers plans to renovate the home into an eight-bedroom property. In order to comply with city code, Public Works Director Sean Wells said four additional parking spaces must be created.

Allison Munch-Rotolo, co-chairperson of the association’s Board of Directors, said the initially approved plan’s environmental checklist failed to specify the project is nestled in a National Register Historic District and neighbors properties listed on the Pullman Register of Historic Places.

She added the city’s Comprehensive Plan includes policies to minimize the disturbance or destruction of sites and areas with significant historical value. Munch-Rotolo claims changes to the landscape could adversely affect College Hill’s historic integrity.