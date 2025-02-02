Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

COLFAX — The Whitman County Board of Commissioners and Port Commissioners discussed two controversial Washington State Department of Transportation projects.

Commissioners met for the Port of Whitman Commissioner to Commissioner meeting discussing the WSDOT online study of road and rail transportation impacts on the possible removal of the Lower Snake River Dams and progress on the North Fork Bridge Project in Colfax.

Port of Whitman Executive Director Kara Riebold reported WSDOT came out with the status report on the online study, which began in April 2024, gathering and analyzing information about the movement of goods on barges, trucks and trains.

According to Riebold they will be moving into Phase 2 of the study, which they have started, and this spring a presentation will be given on what they think the impacts and safety concerns on traffic in Whitman County, and the surrounding areas, would be if the dams were removed.

Riebold said Community Advisory Committee meetings were held, which it appeared Whitman County was listed, but lacked representatives.

“According to the way they had written it out, it could be that they did not have any attendance from anyone from the county to that community advisory group,” Riebold said.

Riebold further reported she is doing outreach to the community for more participation in the committee.

Commissioner Art Swannack said he has been to meetings and so has Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey.

“Our efforts to get more participation from the county as a whole, the other small towns too,” Riebold said. “So that we’re engaging in this more actively county wide.”

Someone asked for an update from commissioners if they knew where the North Fork Bridge Project planned for Colfax for the Washington State Route 26 and U.S. Highway 195 intersection was at currently.

Swannack said he talked to WSDOT and currently the plan shows that they go out to bid in October.