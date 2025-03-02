Regional News Roundup: Commissioners discuss seat appointment

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — Whitman County Commissioners discussed how to move forward with appointing a candidate to the vacated commissioner seat during the Monday, Feb. 24, County Commissioner workshop.
Whitman County Republicans have forwarded three finalists to fill the open seat on Whitman County Board of Commissioners.
County Republicans met on Thursday night, Feb. 20, to choose nominees to forward to commissioners to fill the open seat after the retirement of Republican Commissioner Michael Largent.
The GOP nominated Pullman residents Chad Whetzel and Cody Finch, and Colfax resident Ron Morgan.
Rick McNannay, of Palouse, was removed from consideration for the position.
The nominees have been forwarded to County Commissioners Art Swannack and Tom Handy to choose appointment.
Handy asked if it would be possible to talk to each candidate individually.
Swannack said they should talk to Whitman County Attorney Denis Tracy about how to move forward with setting up the appointment meeting of the future commissioner.
Swannack suggested they are better off having the meeting, having the nominees come in and do their presentations with public questions and then going into executive session to make a decision afterwards.
Handy raised concerns about having questions following the interview, asking to split the presentations and meetings up.
“I have never heard of that happening before in any of the appointment processes I’ve heard of,” Swannack said, noting it does not mean in could not happen, but he thinks they should talk to counsel before going down that path.
“Make sure we’re not doing something we shouldn’t do with that method,” Swannack said.
A possible meeting date was discussed for March and the commissioners discussed how the meeting would be conducted.
Swannack said the meeting interview would be a public meeting, like any regular commission meeting, but public questioning of the candidates would not happen during it.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Grangeville City Council: Camping ordinance details discussed
GRANGEVILLE — Updating the municipal camping ordinance continued with the Grangeville City Council, which is looking to expedite enforcement and formalize where temporary passers-through can set up for a short stay.
No action was taken at the Feb. 18 meeting for the council to review the proposed ordinance, which makes a first offense a misdemeanor rather than an infraction, and an accompanying resolution establishing areas at Lions Park for camping.
“You can’t arrest for infractions,” explained city attorney Matt Jessup, which is a civil offense and not a crime.
However, as it stands, a person can be cited for illegal camping, but to enforce this requires they go through a trial.
“But if it’s charged directly as a misdemeanor, then if officers observe illegal camping, this is one of the tools in their bag to take them to jail.”
Police Chief Joe Newman emphasized that enforcement would not be heavy-handed; rather, it is first to get people to comply.
“Our first effort is, ‘This is illegal and you need to move along,’ ” Newman said. “But if they flat-out refuse, we have the ability to do something about it rather than just writing a ticket and coming back months later and arresting you.”
The council also discussed setting a time limit on camping in designated areas on the south and east across Three Mile Creek at Lions Park, which has historically served as a temporary campsite for travelers. While 48 hours was suggested as a limit, council discussion was on additionally setting a time period, such as 30 days, this would be allowed, so as for people to not game the system — camp the two days, pack up and relocate the tent for another two days, and so on.
Councilor Amy Farris asked, “How do you regulate it? Is someone going to police the park?” she asked. Newman responded officers would be monitoring this, but he clarified the problem isn’t with the travelers, but rather individuals who police already deal with on other issues, such as theft from local businesses.
“It’s the people with the grocery cart and all their worldly possessions down there trying to stay all summer long,” he said. “Those are the people we need this tool for, as right now this isn’t working.”
In separate council business:
Council listened to a request by Joyce Forsmann, president of the Grangeville Eagles 539 Auxiliary, that the city rename Jaycees Soroptimist Park to Eagles Park.
“The Grangeville Eagles has been a chartered Grangeville organization for over 100 years,” Forsmann said. “We provide a scholarship to the high school for a senior each year, we implement the Easter egg hunt, we host the Christmas children’s sale, and many other fundraisers throughout the year.”
Forsmann noted the Eagles plan to host their annual Easter egg hunt at the park in April, as well as hold meetings there during the summer. The organization has also considered using memorial funds to add a tree or park bench but understands that any improvements would require council approval.
“Our hope with the park name change is it will help familiarize our community with our organization,” Forsmann said. “We want our Eagles lodge to be as common a household name as the Lions organization is to their park.”
Councilors discussed the history of the park’s name, with Mayor Wes Lester stating the city was still researching when and why the park was renamed from Jaycees Park to Soroptimist Park.
Councilor Beryl Grant voiced concern about renaming the park without considering the contributions of the Soroptimists, despite the local club having disbanded more than a decade ago.
“I’d like to do some research before we make a decision The ladies did a lot for this town,” Grant said.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday