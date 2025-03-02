Regional News Roundup: Commissioners discuss seat appointment

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

COLFAX — Whitman County Commissioners discussed how to move forward with appointing a candidate to the vacated commissioner seat during the Monday, Feb. 24, County Commissioner workshop.

Whitman County Republicans have forwarded three finalists to fill the open seat on Whitman County Board of Commissioners.

County Republicans met on Thursday night, Feb. 20, to choose nominees to forward to commissioners to fill the open seat after the retirement of Republican Commissioner Michael Largent.

The GOP nominated Pullman residents Chad Whetzel and Cody Finch, and Colfax resident Ron Morgan.

Rick McNannay, of Palouse, was removed from consideration for the position.

The nominees have been forwarded to County Commissioners Art Swannack and Tom Handy to choose appointment.

Handy asked if it would be possible to talk to each candidate individually.

Swannack said they should talk to Whitman County Attorney Denis Tracy about how to move forward with setting up the appointment meeting of the future commissioner.

Swannack suggested they are better off having the meeting, having the nominees come in and do their presentations with public questions and then going into executive session to make a decision afterwards.

Handy raised concerns about having questions following the interview, asking to split the presentations and meetings up.

“I have never heard of that happening before in any of the appointment processes I’ve heard of,” Swannack said, noting it does not mean in could not happen, but he thinks they should talk to counsel before going down that path.

“Make sure we’re not doing something we shouldn’t do with that method,” Swannack said.

A possible meeting date was discussed for March and the commissioners discussed how the meeting would be conducted.

Swannack said the meeting interview would be a public meeting, like any regular commission meeting, but public questioning of the candidates would not happen during it.

— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday

Grangeville City Council: Camping ordinance details discussed