Committee advances bill to aid the disabled

BOISE — The House Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill to allow Idahoans with disabilities to open up savings accounts that wouldn’t count against restrictions for public assistance.

House Bill 26 would allow eligible Idahoans with disabilities to open ABLE accounts, which stands for Achieving a Better Life Experience — money saved in these accounts is not taxed and can be used toward disability-related expenses. Idaho is one of three states without its own program. The State Independent Living Council has been pursuing this option for years.

The bill was brought by Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, who said the state would be able to join a consortium of state ABLE programs at no cost to Idaho.

Many needs-based programs, such as food assistance, Social Security Disability or housing programs, have restrictions on total savings — many as low as $2,000 in total resources.

Idahoans with disabilities can sign up for accounts in other states, per a law in 2017 that ensures they won’t lose access to state benefits if they do so.

“We worked together to pass legislation so that Idahoans could safely open an account in another state and know their Idaho benefits would be protected,” State Independent Living Council (SILC) Executive Director Mel Leviton told the Idaho Press in a phone interview. “We knew it was just a stepping stone.”

HB 26 represents the next step.

Tara Rowe, a member of the SILC, told the Idaho Press she opened an ABLE account in Tennessee shortly after Idaho passed the 2017 law, but having an account out-of-state comes with unique challenges.

“If I have some disability-related expense and I need a check written out to pay for it, I call Tennessee ... they have to call Massachusetts, where their bank gets the check cut, then it has to be sent to me in Idaho,” Rowe said. “So it’s a really kind of messy way of having an account.”

Despite these challenges, Rowe said, she has seen a clear benefit to the program.

“It’s huge for independence, and feeling as if we are planning for our own lives and have control over our own expenses and our own lives, our own decisions,” Rowe said. “Otherwise, we’re kind of reliant on the government for absolutely everything, and there’s no reason for that to be the case if only for this one barrier of saving money.”