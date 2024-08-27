Committee moves along mask mandates ban

BOISE — A bill that would ban government entities from implementing mask mandates has been sent to the Idaho House.

Presented by Rep. Rob Beiswenger, R- Horseshoe Bend, HB 32 would prohibit the state or associated governments from requiring people to wear medical face masks, face shields or other face coverings for the purpose of preventing the spread of diseases. Exemptions are provided for employment in roles where face masks are an “integral and compulsory safety component of required job duties,” such as health care and industrial professions.

“This is more of a moral issue here,” Beiswenger said. “It’s kind of been a big public topic for the last few years.”

The House State Affairs Committee voted on party lines to send HB 32 to the House after listening to testimony.

Some Republican officials have made repeated efforts to introduce mask bans in the state. This bill is modeled after last year’s HB 493, which was never taken up by the Senate.

The legislation drew scrutiny from Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise.

“Why do you think it’s OK for the government to mandate that schools drive 20 mph in a school zone, but we don’t want them mandating masks?” Achilles asked. “Both are intended to promote public safety and protect vulnerable populations.”

Beiswenger responded, “I think the government needs to have the least restrictive environment possible. These things are supposed to be for operating rooms to help doctors prevent spit and saliva from contacting a patient during an operation. They were never meant to be worn out in public at all times.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information and guidance on masking maintains that masks can be worn by anyone as an effective and safe way to slow viral disease spread, with different levels of effectiveness depending on what type of mask is worn.

Kelly Packer, executive director for the Association of Idaho Cities, spoke in opposition to the bill, voicing her concerns about informed decision-making in times of crisis.