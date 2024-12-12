Community can vote on Vandal statue design

The University of Idaho is asking for the public’s input on a new Joe Vandal statue it is planning to locate near the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The UI has selected Montana artist Gareth Curtiss to create the bronze statue. Curtiss, who has more than 30 years of experience, was chosen out of 35 artists who submitted ideas.

Associated Students of University of Idaho President Martha Smith said the goal is to complete the statue by next fall. She said it will likely be between 7 and 9 feet tall.

Smith said the statue is meant to recognize ASUI’s decision to raise student fees to pay for construction of the dome’s roof in 1975. The official name of the structure was the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center until P1FCU paid for the naming rights in 2023.

She said the statue is an effort to remember the student contribution to the inception of the Kibbie Dome.