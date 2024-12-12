Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 12, 2024

Community can vote on Vandal statue design

Bronze statue meant to recognize ASUI contributions to Dome

Anthony Kuipers
story image illustation
Provided photo

The University of Idaho is asking for the public’s input on a new Joe Vandal statue it is planning to locate near the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The UI has selected Montana artist Gareth Curtiss to create the bronze statue. Curtiss, who has more than 30 years of experience, was chosen out of 35 artists who submitted ideas.

Associated Students of University of Idaho President Martha Smith said the goal is to complete the statue by next fall. She said it will likely be between 7 and 9 feet tall.

Smith said the statue is meant to recognize ASUI’s decision to raise student fees to pay for construction of the dome’s roof in 1975. The official name of the structure was the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center until P1FCU paid for the naming rights in 2023.

She said the statue is an effort to remember the student contribution to the inception of the Kibbie Dome.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The UI said in a statement that the statue “will stand tall in recognition of ASUI’s contributions to student life and the vibrant Vandal community we’ve built together.”

The statue will sit between the Kibbie Dome and the ICCU Arena.

The public can fill out a survey to choose their favorite design of the statue at uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/asui/recognition. The survey will close at midnight Dec. 19.

An ASUI committee will review the survey results and work with Curtiss to incorporate the public’s input in the design.

Other opportunities for in-person feedback are planned for next semester.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsDec. 12
Sunflare chosen as WSU’s newest apple
Local NewsDec. 12
Police: Two threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school
Local NewsDec. 12
Clarkston man guilty of making threats of violence
Local NewsDec. 12
More than a dozen break-ins reported on Military Hill
Related
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Local NewsDec. 12
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Only one deficiency found in Pullman city audit
Local NewsDec. 12
Only one deficiency found in Pullman city audit
Groups petition for new grizzly scheme
Local NewsDec. 12
Groups petition for new grizzly scheme
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Local NewsDec. 12
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 12
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence
Local NewsDec. 11
Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Local NewsDec. 11
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals
Local NewsDec. 11
University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy