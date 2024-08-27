Construction begins on affordable housing units

Construction of 72 affordable housing units in Clarkston officially got underway Monday with a groundbreaking ceremony along Port Drive.

Officials from the Horizon Housing Alliance, Catholic Charities and city of Clarkston posed with golden shovels to signal the fully funded project’s commencement.

“It’s not just a place to live,” said Jonathan Mallahan, executive director of Catholic Charities Housing. “It’s a foundation for families to make lasting changes in their lives and achieve their goals.”

Clarkston Family Haven complex will offer full support services, along with apartments for families struggling to make ends meet.

John Pilcher, executive director of Horizon Housing Alliance, said Clarkston stood out in a remarkable way during a market study on the needs of affordable housing. These kinds of projects are complicated, but with the help of community partners, it’s finally coming together.

More than 3,000 units have been built in Washington at 67 sites, and the speakers said they are excited to add Clarkston to the list.

“We’ve had a few bumps along the way, but I believe stronger bonds were formed and a spirit of cooperation was advanced,” said Mayor Monika Lawrence.

“The most important job of the Clarkston City Council and mayor is to serve the residents of Clarkston. That means focusing on the needs of the residents and the needs of our city. … This new housing development will be a great benefit to our residents.”