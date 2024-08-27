Construction begins on affordable housing units

Construction of 72 affordable housing units in Clarkston officially got underway Monday with a groundbreaking ceremony along Port Drive.
Officials from the Horizon Housing Alliance, Catholic Charities and city of Clarkston posed with golden shovels to signal the fully funded project’s commencement.
“It’s not just a place to live,” said Jonathan Mallahan, executive director of Catholic Charities Housing. “It’s a foundation for families to make lasting changes in their lives and achieve their goals.”
Clarkston Family Haven complex will offer full support services, along with apartments for families struggling to make ends meet.
John Pilcher, executive director of Horizon Housing Alliance, said Clarkston stood out in a remarkable way during a market study on the needs of affordable housing. These kinds of projects are complicated, but with the help of community partners, it’s finally coming together.
More than 3,000 units have been built in Washington at 67 sites, and the speakers said they are excited to add Clarkston to the list.
“We’ve had a few bumps along the way, but I believe stronger bonds were formed and a spirit of cooperation was advanced,” said Mayor Monika Lawrence.
“The most important job of the Clarkston City Council and mayor is to serve the residents of Clarkston. That means focusing on the needs of the residents and the needs of our city. … This new housing development will be a great benefit to our residents.”
Horizon Housing Alliance has been working with partners at Catholic Charities Eastern Washington to construct the new complex west of Walmart.
“While the long process has not been without some challenges, we are very pleased with the cooperation we have received from the Clarkston community,” Pilcher said.
The project stalled last year when an interim zoning ordinance was passed by the city council. A memorandum of agreement was finally approved in January to set the wheels in motion.
The Clarkston Family Haven project in north Clarkston will serve families at or below 60% average median income, with an emphasis on reaching low-income families. In addition, half of the units will be set aside for families trying to get out of homeless situations, according to Catholic Charities.
On-site support services will include mental health counseling, health care, substance misuse counseling and employment assistance. The garden-style apartments will have a playground, barbecue patio, bike storage and room for classes.
The apartment complex will not be a homeless shelter, according to Catholic Charities. It’s intended to be a managed community to ensure safety for residents and neighbors, and provide private and secure homes for families.
As officials from the Housing Authority of Asotin County, Port of Clarkston and other entities gathered, the project leaders said the apartments will be visible in the near future. The complex is expected to be fully operational in 16 months or less.
