Conversations around fate of United deal continue

Nez Perce County Commission Chairperson Doug Havens said he will pursue making a $500,000 subsidy for United Airlines Denver flights not dependent on a match of the same amount from the city of Lewiston.

Today the commission will meet to figure out which budget line items the money will come from, Havens said at a Tuesday meeting of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board.

Last week, Havens was part of the majority of the county commission that approved the money to contribute to a minimum revenue guarantee for the direct Denver- Lewiston flights, contingent on the city pitching in an additional $500,000.

On Monday, the Lewiston City Council didn’t vote on the matter after a lengthy discussion. The city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County are joint owners of the airport.

The combined $1 million would have been a portion of a $4.9 million subsidy United is requesting for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1.

Providing a portion of the money now is seen by supporters of the service as a way to buy time to identify other potential sources of revenue.

United is seeking the help because the route isn’t yet profitable, airport officials have said.

The airline hasn’t provided the airport an update following Monday’s city council meeting, said the airport’s director, Michael Isaacs.

“Here we are,” said Gary Peters, the chairperson of the airport authority board. “We’re in no-man’s-land waiting for the email, waiting for the phone call when it should have been locked up. The fact (the city council) didn’t even take a vote (Monday night) shows you just how pathetic and weak the city of Lewiston is.”

Jessica Klein, the council’s liaison to the airport board, was the only council member at the meeting.

“We literally don’t have the money,” Klein said.

At the end of the present 2025 fiscal year that started Oct. 1, the city anticipates having about 90 days of cash on hand in its general fund reserves, the place its treasurer and finance director Aimee Gordon has identified the money would have to come from.

That compares with 164 days of cash on hand at the end of fiscal year 2023. If the city uses its reserves to help support the United flights, it would put the city in jeopardy of falling below the 90 days of cash on hand threshold it utilizes as a best practice, according to Gordon.