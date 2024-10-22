On-and-off rain showers gave the Inland Northwest a decent soaking Monday and cooled temperatures after a warm Sunday.

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley received 0.37 inches of rain while Pullman got 0.60 inches Monday. In rural Latah County, the Clarkia area received one of the largest totals in the region with a full inch, according to National Weather Service statistics.

It was the most rain the L-C valley had gotten since Sept. 12, when there was a total of 0.43 inches, and the most for Pullman-Moscow since there was a measurement of 0.79 inches Sept. 11.

It wasn’t a steady rain Monday — there were intermittent showers in the morning, and one last cloudburst in the afternoon.