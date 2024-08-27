Sections
Local NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Coroner: Victim deceased when found

Pillers’ testimony in Jacob Spray murder trial contradicts defense’s explanation

Emily Pearce
Jacob Spray returns to his seat Wednesday for trial at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Spray is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.
Jacob Spray returns to his seat Wednesday for trial at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Spray is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Deputy Prosecutor Wendy Lierman, left, calls forensic pathologist Norman Thiersch up to the projector to point out details in autopsy photos of Jamie Wilson-Spray Wednesday during the trial of Jacob Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Deputy Prosecutor Wendy Lierman, left, calls forensic pathologist Norman Thiersch up to the projector to point out details in autopsy photos of Jamie Wilson-Spray Wednesday during the trial of Jacob Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers responds to questions Wednesday about her investigation into the cause of death for Jamie Wilson-Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Pillers served as a witness in the trial of Jacob Spray, who is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.
Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers responds to questions Wednesday about her investigation into the cause of death for Jamie Wilson-Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Pillers served as a witness in the trial of Jacob Spray, who is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Forensic pathologist Norman Thiersch gestures toward his throat while testifying on the findings of his autopsy of Jamie Wilson-Spray Wednesday during the trial of Jacob Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Forensic pathologist Norman Thiersch gestures toward his throat while testifying on the findings of his autopsy of Jamie Wilson-Spray Wednesday during the trial of Jacob Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Deputy Prosecutor Wendy Lierman, center, carries an evidence bag while asking questions about the autopsy of Jamie Wilson-Spray to forensic pathologist Norman Thiersch, right, Wednesday during the trial of Jacob Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Deputy Prosecutor Wendy Lierman, center, carries an evidence bag while asking questions about the autopsy of Jamie Wilson-Spray to forensic pathologist Norman Thiersch, right, Wednesday during the trial of Jacob Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Meela Biar, a neighbor of Jacob Spray, answers questions Wednesday in the trial of Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Biar was the defense’s only witness called to the stand.
Meela Biar, a neighbor of Jacob Spray, answers questions Wednesday in the trial of Spray at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Biar was the defense’s only witness called to the stand.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

COLFAX — Medical examiners provided insight into the final moments leading up to the death of 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray.

The trial for 37-year-old Jacob Spray for the alleged killing of his estranged wife in Pullman last March is coming to a close. Witness testimonies that finished Wednesday in Whitman County Superior Court primarily focused on expert opinions and autopsy findings.

Court will resume today for closing statements from both sides and a deliberation period for the jury of 14 Whitman County residents, one excused, to decide whether to convict Spray of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers determined Wilson-Spray was deceased when found by first responders. Her testimony contradicts the defense’s argument, which claims she was still responsive when located by authorities inside a trailer at Sevdy’s Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street in Pullman.

Pillers’ conclusion was based on EMS reports that stated she exhibited no signs of life before, during and after resuscitation efforts.

Pillers and Grant County’s Forensic Pathologist Norman Thiersch performed Wilson-Spray’s autopsy in Moses Lake. She said the procedure was executed outside of Whitman County because the Moses Lake facility was better prepared.

The two ruled Wilson-Spray’s death was a homicide that was caused by compression of the neck. Thiersch determined a significant hemorrhage found within the soft tissue of her throat indicated asphyxiation.

Thiersch observed multiple blunt force injuries on Wilson-Spray including contusions to the face, neck and chest, as well as lacerations to the neck and chest. He said these were sustained while she was still alive and couldn’t have been made postmortem.

Thiersch also testified there was evidence of sexual assault that occurred around the same time other injuries were inflicted.

The defense’s assertions that Wilson-Spray suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning or an overdose were disproved by Thiersch.

He indicated no smoke or soot was found in her lungs. He performed a carboxyhemoglobin test that revealed she was not exposed to carbon monoxide.

A toxicology report showed no substances could have caused Wilson-Spray’s death.

The day ended after the defense called its only witness to the stand. Meela Biar, Spray’s neighbor, testified she heard him come home before it got dark outside. She estimated he returned sometime between 5-7 p.m. before his arrest.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

